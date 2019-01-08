Coty unveils a new smart mirror for testing out virtual hair colour (VIDEO)

Coty’s ‘Smart Mirror’ allows users to virtually test out different hair colours with live results. — AFP-Relaxnews pic

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 — Have you ever wished that you could try on different hair colour shades in the salon before committing to an expensive new look? Wella Professionals may have come up with a solution.

The Coty-owned beauty brand has unveiled a new augmented reality (AR) enabled “Smart Mirror” at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, which allows users to virtually test out different hair colours with live results.

Powered by the existing CareOS operating system and incorporating Perfect Corp’s YouCamMakeup AR & AI technology, the mirror uses facial recognition technology to retrieve archived looks, and features a 360° video element to let clients view their hair from all angles. It also offers a series of trending and classic looks to inspire those who are unsure of what they want, and lets clients and stylists keep in touch via a connected app in between visits. The technology can be run on any connected device, ranging from a tablet to a mobile phone.

The mirror, which is currently on show at CES 2019 as part of the CareOS Artémis connected Smart Mirror exhibit, was co-created with Wella Professionals hair stylists and salon owners. It came into being after a survey of almost 1,700 stylists and clients showed that customers are seeking more personalised in-salon consultations.

“This breakthrough ecosystem empowers stylists and addresses many of the pain points associated with the salon hair colour category,” said Elodie Levy, Senior Director Digital Innovation at Coty.

“Clients fear getting an unexpected colour result and the use of augmented reality for trying on hair colour shades in the salon is a game changer to address this challenge.”

AR has had an enormous impact on the beauty industry over the past few years, with multiple brands such as ModiFace and YouCam driving the increase in connected solutions and devices.

Last November saw Modiface unveil a “Virtual Nail Salon” app that lets users virtually test out 30 different nail polish shades, while YouCam and Eylure teamed up earlier in the year to test out an augmented reality (AR) makeup experience focusing on false eyelashes. — AFP-Relaxnews