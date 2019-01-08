Yoshida wants Japan to fight Asian Cup pressure

Japan’s national football team captain Maya Yoshida (right) attends a training session on the eve of their Group F match in the UAE 2019 Asian Cup against Turkmenistan in Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, January 8, 2019. — AFP pic

ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates), Jan 8 — Japan captain Maya Yoshida has called on his side to cope with pressure to perform at the Asian Cup as they look to make up for their flop four years ago.

The Southampton defender admitted today that several of the Japan team were still smarting from their shock penalty shootout loss to United Arab Emirates in the quarter-finals last time out in Australia.

“That was a huge disappointment but this is a new team with a new manager,” Yoshida told reporters before the Blue Samurai’s opening Group F game against Turkmenistan in Abu Dhabi.

“After the World Cup last year expectation is really high,” he added, pointing to Japan’s surprise run to the last 16 in Russia, where only a remarkable comeback by Belgium from two goals down prevented them reaching the quarter-finals.

“But unlike the World Cup the expectation on Japan is different at an Asian Cup, where we are expected to win. That brings its own pressure obviously and we need to be able to cope with that and not freeze up.”

Japan captured the last of their record four Asian Cups in 2011, but coach Hajime Moriyasu has brought a new-look team to this year’s tournament, leaving out the likes of Dortmund playmaker Shinji Kagawa and Leicester striker Shinji Okazaki.

Unbeaten in five matches under Moriyasu, the Japanese will rely instead on the mercurial Takumi Minamino and Ritsu Doan.

“We’ve brought in some fresh blood since the World Cup but we have a nice mix of youth and experience,” insisted Moriyasu.

“It’s a chance for the young players to forge their own paths as Japan internationals.”

‘We’ll push Japan’

Japan will expect to easily advance from a group also including Uzbekistan and Oman, but the Asian Cup has already thrown up its share of upsets, with holders Australia stunned 1-0 by Jordan in their opening game.

“Australia got beaten, Thailand lost to India and South Korea struggled to win their first game so the first game is hugely important for us,” said Yoshida.

“The first order of business will be to make sure we get out of our group. We have to grow into the tournament step by step.

“The new players have a responsibility to build on what previous Japan teams have done and fight with pride to add a new chapter in our history. It’s a big tournament for us.”

South Korea, who will be boosted by the arrival of Tottenham forward Son Heung-min after their second game, and Iran — 5-0 winners over Yemen yesterday — are the favourites to lift Asian football’s most coveted trophy.

“Every opponent will be tough and deserve our utmost respect,” said Moriyasu. “We need to be firing at 100 per cent if we want to progress.”

Turkmenistan coach Yazguly Hojageldiyew promised Japan would not have it all their own way.

“We know how good Japan are,” he said. “We watched them at the World Cup but we are more than motivated to do well and I trust my players to give Japan a close game.” — AFP