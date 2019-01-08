Khalid: Individual quit-rent for stratified properties next year

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the Federal Territories Ministry will be implementing the individual lot quit-rent system to replace quit-rent on individual building for stratified properties from 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Federal Territories Ministry will be implementing the individual lot quit-rent system to replace quit-rent on individual building for stratified properties from 2020.

Its Minister, Khalid Abd Samad said it is a tax on strata ownership and it has been implemented in Selangor and would be imposed in Penang and Melaka.

“The individual lot quit-rent system will provide many benefits especially for high-rise residential properties or related areas as the tax used to be lumped with other fees by the Joint Management Body,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after chairing a meeting of the Federal Territory Ministerial Council here today.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan and the ministry’s new secretary-general Datuk Seri Saripudin Kasim.

On the proposal to shorten the operating hours of entertainment centres in the federal capital, Khalid said entertainment centres in federal capital have been told to strictly observe their licensed operating hours as stipulated in their respective licences.

The Shah Alam MP said there are 672 entertainment centres in Kuala Lumpur with closing hours ranging from 12 midnight to 5am. — Bernama