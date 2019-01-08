Seven NGOs lodge police reports over Facebook comments insulting Sultan Muhammad V

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V during the opening of the fifth session of the 13th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 6, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Seven non-governmental organisations have lodged police reports against certain individuals for posting comments that insulted Sultan Muhammad V on Facebook following his stepping down as King on Sunday.

They lodged the reports at the Dang Wangi police station at 1.30pm today.

The NGOs are Pertubuhan Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah (MJMM), Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM), Gerak Kerja Gabungan Ayahanda Selangor, Majlis Bendahara dan Akhlak Rahsia Cekal, Selempang Merah, Kesatuan Melayu Nasional and Pertubuhan Kipidap.

MJMM Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah, who spoke to reporters on their behalf, said they wanted the police to act against these individuals for resorting to such behaviour.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah confirmed receiving the reports.

In Seremban, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also carrying out the duties of the president, in a statement, said Umno respected the King ‘s decision to abdicate and urged all quarters to respect the process to choose the next King and not engage in speculation on the institution of the Malay rulers. — Bernama