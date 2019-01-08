TNB employee suspended for insulting royal institution

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. TNB has suspended an employee with immediate effect for insulting the royal institution on social media. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has suspended an employee with immediate effect for insulting the royal institution on social media.

TNB said in a statement here today that action was taken after conducting an investigation into the incident.

“As a company with high values and integrity, we will not compromise if any of our employees make such statements,” it said, stressing that the statement made by the employee on a social media account was her own opinion and differed from the company’s principles.

The employee earned the wrath of netizens when she and the owner of the social media account, believed to be her husband, wrote comments insulting the monarchy and resignation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

Earlier, a Facebook account owner, Eric Liew, was also slammed by netizens for his uncouth comments against Sultan Muhammad V which went viral, resulting in several non-governmental organisations (NGO) and the Umno Youth Movement lodging police reports asking for action to be taken against him.

Liew later retracted his comments and apologised for his action on his social media account. — Bernama