China denies offering 1MDB bailout to further ‘One Belt, One Road’ agenda

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — China has dismissed a Wall Street Journal report today which claimed it offered the former Barisan Nasional government a deal to bail out 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in return for contracts to further its ‘One Belt, One Road’ agenda.

Malaysiakini cited a spokesman of the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur, who said China adheres to a policy of non-interference in the domestic affairs of other countries.

“China never attaches political conditions on our cooperation with other countries. We promote the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative under the principles of wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, with an aim to pursue shared development and prosperity.

“We do not accept any groundless accusations made against China,” the embassy said.

