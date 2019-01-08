OCM reviews selection criteria for multi-sport games

Olympic Council President Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (right) at a press conference after chairing the 9th OCM Executive Board Meeting at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur, January 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has amended the selection criteria on national athletes to take part in multisports games such as the Asian Games and SEA Games starting this year.

OCM president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the selection criteria will be based on five levels — World level, Asian level, SEA level, Youth level and other levels.

“One of the main changes in the selection criteria will be based on current season’s best which is within a period of 12 months, instead of results of previous games to qualify for fully-funded or self-funded categories,” Mohamad Norza said.

He told this at a press conference after chairing the 9th OCM Executive Board Meeting for the 2018-2021 term at Wisma OCM, today.

Mohamad Norza said, the selection of Chef-de-Mission for multi sports games will be through a list of candidates selected by OCM.

He added that for those not in the list, they can apply through an application process, nominations by National Sports Associations (NSAs) and a search committee that will be formed to survey suitable candidates and invite them to apply.

Mohamad Norza said the selection committee would comprise himself as OCM president, National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of National Sports Institute, two independent members who have vast experience in sports and also OCM secretary-general, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib who will be the ex-officio of the committee without voting rights.

On another note, Mohamad Norza said, the Philippines which will host the 2019 SEA Games in November, had agreed to run 56 sports comprising 523 events.

He said OCM has invited representatives from the Philippines SEA Games Organising Committee to come to Kuala Lumpur on Jan 23 to give a detailed briefing to all 23 NSAs as the host would introduce a number of new sports at the biennial games

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza said, OCM would open applications for its Chief Operating Officer post, aimed to enhance their effectiveness to carry out their role as the national sports body in the country.

“We will advertise the post soon and I have givenj the mandate to Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin to take charge of this matter,” Mohamad Norza added. — Bernama