Company suspends staff for insulting Twitter post on royal institution

A screenshot of the Facebook page of PEMANDU Associates

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Consultancy firm, Pemandu Associates, has suspended an employee for a Twitter post that allegedly insulted the royal institution after Sultan Muhammad V resigned as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last week.

The firm said in a brief notice on its Facebook page that the staff had been suspended with immediate effect pending internal investigations as it viewed the matter seriously and said it will take action.

The unidentified staff is the second person to get into trouble with their employer this week after they had posted insulting remarks on their social media accounts on the unprecedented abdication of a Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Earlier today, Cisco Systems Malaysia managing director Albert Chai said an employee, Eric Liew, had left the company yesterday after he made a remark on Facebook but declined to reveal if he was sacked or had resigned.

Liew had deleted the post and also apologised for his comment but it may all be too late as pressure is mounting on the authorities for action to be taken against him.

The social media accounts of Pemandu Associates and Cisco were bombarded by angry messages after the offending comments were traced back to their employees.