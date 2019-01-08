Official: British MPs to hold key Brexit vote on January 15

Britain’s Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom (left) and Britain’s Scotland Secretary David Mundell leave after attending the weekly meeting of the cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on January 8, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 8 — British MPs are set to hold a critical vote on January 15 on the Brexit agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May with the European Union, her spokesman said today.

The House of Commons will tomorrow resume a debate on the deal that was halted in December when May postponed the vote in the face of widespread opposition.

May told her weekly cabinet meeting that, subject to approval by MPs, “she would close the debate next Tuesday, January 15, when the vote will take place”, her spokesman said.

He confirmed that the prime minister was still seeking assurances from the EU on controversial elements of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland, in a bid to convince critics to back the agreement.

These assurances are set to be delivered to lawmakers before they vote, although not before they start their debate tomorrow.

“The work to secure those assurances is ongoing. I think what’s important is that if we are to secure assurances, MPs are aware of what they are before the vote takes place,” the spokesman said.

Elsewhere, he denied reports that British officials were talking to European officials about possibly delaying Brexit to avoid leaving the bloc on March 29 without a deal.

“There are people in the European Union who are discussing this issue, but that is not the position of the UK government,” he said. — AFP