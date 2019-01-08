Baby girl found in bag

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A baby girl, still connected to her umbilical cord, was found stuffed into a bag outside a third-floor unit in a block of flats in Bandar Baru Ampang near here today.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Hamzah Alias said police received information of the find from a man at 1.34pm.

“A police patrol car went to the location and checks by a medical team found the baby alive,” he said in a statement here today.

Hamzah said the baby has been taken to Ampang Hospital for further checks. — Bernama