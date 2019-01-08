MPMMN discusses National Housing Policy, one million affordable homes

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) with DPM Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin attending the One Million Affordable Homes (RMN) 2018-2028 Implementation Monitoring Steering Committee meeting, in Putrajaya, January 8, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — The National Affordable Housing Council (MPMMN) held its first meeting here today to discuss the implementation of the National Housing Policy (DRN) 2018-2025 and the One Million Affordable Homes 2018-2028.

Also discussed in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad were the proposal to develop affordable homes on wakaf land and the organising of Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) by the government and the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (REHDA).

MPMMN, was established on November 9, to discuss issues, policies and direction related to national housing managed by Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT).

The National Housing Department in a statement issued in conjunction with the meeting today said MPMMN recognised that the implementation of DRN 2018-2025 involved five focus, 16 strategies and 57 action plans.

“For the year 2019, 15 action plans will be implemented to address housing issues,” said the department.

The statement mentioned MPMMN members were also informed of the initiatives and approaches of KPKT in formulating the housing policy by taking into consideration the needs and actual available houses.

“The commitment of state governments, local authorities and the private sector is essential to ensure the success in the implementation of the DRN 2018-2025,” it said.

On the implementation of the One Million RMN 2018-2028, MPMMN agreed to set up the One Million Affordable Homes (RMN) 2018-2028 Implementation Monitoring Steering Committee chaired by Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Also agreed at the meeting was the creation of an integrated housing data system, it said.

The National Housing Department said MPMMN also agreed to study and formulate the Wakaf Land Development Act to consider the best mechanism and guidelines for development on wakaf land.

“Development on wakaf land is appropriate as it could reduce the price of houses and benefit Muslims apart from improving the economy of Muslims,” it said.

On organsing HOC, the department said it would be held from March 1 to 3 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The statement also mentioned MPMMN was also told that KPKT would be studying and fine-tuning policies of national housing so that it could be a catalyst towards producing quality, viable housing fulfilling the elements of a community. — Bernama