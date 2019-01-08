Hanipa: Govt will ensure amendments to Sosma will benefit nation, people

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the government will ensure that amendments to Sosma are done thoroughly so that the law benefits the nation and people. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

BALING, Jan 8 — The government will ensure that amendments to the Security Offences Special Measures Act (Sosma) 2012 are done thoroughly so that the law benefits the nation and people, says Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mohamed Hanipa Maidin.

He said the government wanted to make sure that those accused under the Act would get a fair trial and, at the same time, not jeopardise security and order in the country.

“Sosma is not our doing but that of the previous BN (Barisan Nasional) government. We are now figuring out the best way to protect both sides, which is national security and the accused’s rights. We want to be fair.

“...we want it to be a win-win situation, where the country is safe and so is the accused (under Sosma),” he told reporters after visiting 38-year-old Nazihah Hamid, who has six children, in conjunction with the Unsung Hero programme in Kampung Sungai Tembak near here today.

Small-scale cookie seller Nazihah’s husband is a Sosma detainee who was sentenced to imprisonment last year for possessing Daesh-related materials as well as for donating to the militant group’s activities.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was reported to have said on Oct 24 last year that six provisions related to national security, including Sosma and the death penalty, would be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat at either the final session of the Parliament sitting of last year or this year.

He said the report had been completed and was being studied in detail by a technical committee in the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Mohamed Hanipa admitted that he did not agree with the Act, based on his experience as a lawyer and 25-year involvement in human rights issues.

He said it contained unfair provisions, among them being that an individual could be detained for a maximum of 28 days, former convicts being fitted with electronic monitoring devices as well as allowing police to deny the accused access to their families and lawyers up to 48 hours after detention.

“We hope Sosma detainees are treated fairly, that is important,” he said, adding that the Unsung Hero programme was mooted by him and implemented since last July.

He viewed Nazihah as an unsung hero and a great mother for raising her six children in her husband’s absence.

“I chose to come here after hearing your story, about your husband’s detention and how you are raising your six children without him by your side. For me, she is a great person,” he said. — Bernama