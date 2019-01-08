FAM set Cheng Hoe two KPI after extending contract

FAM have set head coach Tan Cheng Hoe two key performance indicators. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have set head coach Tan Cheng Hoe two key performance indicators (KPI) after extending his contract for two more years, until 2020.

FAM deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi announced the decision after the national team’s management committee meeting at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya, here today.

The two KPIs set for the 50-year-old coach are to take the Harimau Malaya to the AFF Suzuki Cup final in 2020 and qualify for the 2023 Asia Cup. (The qualifying rounds for the 2023 Asia Cup are scheduled to begin this year).

“The committee unanimously agreed to re-appoint Tan Cheng Hoe after his contract ended last month as we seek to further uplift the national team’s standard.

“It’s only natural that his KPI this time is higher, but he is game for it. We hope his appointment puts an end to all speculation,” he told a press conference after the meeting.

Cheng Hoe, meanwhile, said that it was not impossible to qualify for the 2023 Asia Cup, saying that all that was needed was total commitment from every party, including himself, FAM, the players and the fans.

“It’s a challenge but then I have set myself the same targets too,” he said.

Cheng Hoe, who was appointed head coach to replace Nelo Vingada in December 2017, has successfully raised Harimau Malaya’s performance and achieved the KPI set for him by taking Malaysia to the final of last year’s AFF Suzuki Cup final, which they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Vietnam. — Bernama