Police identify four witnesses for Kim Jong-nam murder trial

File picture of police tape at KLIA2. Police are looking for two Indonesian women and two local men as witnesses for the murder trial of Kim Jong-nam in the Shah Alam High Court. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 8 — Police are looking for two Indonesian women and two local men as witnesses for the murder trial of Kim Jong-nam in the Shah Alam High Court.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the two women were identified as Raisa Rinda Salma, 24, holder of passport no. B2421541 and Dessy Meyrisinta, 33, holder of passport no. B0464727.

The two local men were identified as Tham Yook Kun, 50, and Ng Wah Hoong, 38.

“To date, the four witnesses could not be traced and a check on their movements with the Immigration Department found they are still in Malaysia,” he said in a statement here today.

In this regard, he is calling on members of the public with information on the four to contact senior investigation officer ASP Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan at 019-4811844.

Police also distributed pictures and details of the witnesses for publication in the media.

On August 16 last year, the court ordered Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong to enter their defence on charges of murdering Jong-nam or Kim Chol, who is the elder brother of North Korean President Kim Jong-un.

Judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin made the decision after finding the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Siti Aisyah, 26 and Doan, 29, at the end of the prosecution.

Fadzil said the court had set the dates for the two accused to put up their defence from January to April this year.

Siti Aisyah and Doan were accused with four others still at large of murdering Kim Chol, 45, at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) at 9am on February 13, 2017. — Bernama