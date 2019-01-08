MACC will review Sarawak’s BN era complaints, says state DAP chief

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen today said he has been assured that the state MACC will step up its anti-corruption efforts in the state. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 8 — Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen today said he has been assured that the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will step up its anti-corruption efforts in the state, including reviewing some of the complaints made before the change of government.

He said the assurance was given in his meeting with the MACC deputy head of the investigation division Datuk Izani Wan Ishak here.

Chong, who is also Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the meeting took place following his allegations last Sunday that the state MACC was not serious in tackling corruption in Sarawak and wanted some officers to be transferred out.

“It was a good meeting wherein I brought to the attention of the MACC officer of the concerns of many Sarawakians,” he said.

He claimed that state MACC has not been proactive and aggressive in the combat against corruption in Sarawak, especially those involving high profile personalities.

Although Chong did not name names, he was referring to cases lodged with the state MACC against present and former state leaders in land transactions and awards of government contracts to family members and crony companies when Barisan Nasional was still in power.

Chong himself has lodged a few complaints against a former state leader for alleged abuse of power and corruption.