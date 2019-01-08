Minister Teresa Kok sues JMM chief Azwanddin for defamation over temple remarks

Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok today sued JMM president Azwanddin Hamzah over his alleged defamatory remarks in relation to a land dispute matter involving the Seafield Hindu temple. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok today sued Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Azwanddin Hamzah over his alleged defamatory remarks in relation to a land dispute matter involving the Seafield Hindu temple.

In the lawsuit, Kok said Azwanddin’s remarks made during a rally last December 25 had purportedly defamed her by falsely painting her as among other things being racist, corrupt, unethical and having abused her power as a minister.

Kok is seeking damages and compensation from Azwanddin, as well as an injunction to stop the controversial activist from publishing, making or distributing the same or similar defamatory remarks.

The lawsuit today was filed against Azwanddin in both his personal capacity and in his official capacity as JMM president.

Kok’s lawyer Sankara Nair, who said the defamation lawsuit was filed at 6pm today, confirmed to Malay Mail that both JMM and Azwanddin had failed to comply with all the demands in a legal letter previously.

In the December 26 letter of demand to Azwanddin and JMM, Kok’s lawyers had on her behalf demanded for an immediate removal and retraction of the defamatory remarks, the publishing of a public apology, an undertaking to not repeat the same defamatory remarks, as well as RM30 million as compensation for injuring Kok’s reputation.

