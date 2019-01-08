Darell: Every minister should focus on their portfolio

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking said every minister should focus on their role and portfolio in assisting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to govern this country and help the people. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

SEREMBAN, Jan 8 — Every minister should focus on their role and portfolio in assisting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to govern this country and help the people, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

He was responding to the statement yesterday by Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof saying he envisioned expanding the scope of his ministry to include trade and investment.

Darell said each ministry has a different role, noting that for the Entrepreneur Development Ministry (MED) it is to encourage the development of all entrepreneurs across the board.

“The International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) is very specific about its role, ours is international trade and we will focus on working with all ministries to bring in international and domestic investors in our ecosystem and trade.

“I think each ministry must know their role, but I am glad that my friend from MED is excited to help the government,” he told reporters after attending a joint industry coordination meeting (Mesyuarat Jawatankuasa Bersama Penyelarasan Industri) with the state government.

“When the prime minister gives you responsibilities as a minister, we should not lose our focus, so that we can help the people that we have been entrusted to help.

“It’s only for a few years and some of us can be removed anytime as a minister, but while we are doing our job, don’t lose our focus,” he said. — Bernama