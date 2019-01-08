Second death in London’s Canary Wharf in 24 hours

A man died today after 'falling from height' in a shopping centre in London’s Canary Wharf, police said, the second death in the financial district in 24 hours. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 8 — A man died today after “falling from height” in a shopping centre in London’s Canary Wharf, police said, the second death in the financial district in 24 hours.

Police said the man, believed to be aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead after the incident at rush hour in the Canada Square shopping mall.

“We can confirm that there has been a medical incident on the Canary Wharf estate. We are supporting the emergency services in their response,” the Canary Wharf Group said on Twitter.

The death comes after another man died yesterday afternoon after falling from an escalator in the underground station that serves Canary Wharf. — Reuters