Leo Burnett Malaysia signs strategic collaboration agreement with Xiamen University Malaysia

CEO of Leo Burnett Malaysia Tan Kien Eng (left) and Xiamen University Malaysia Assistant Professor and Programme Coordinator of Advertising Dr Wang Changsong signing the memorandum of understanding at the Xiamen University Malaysia Campus in Sepang January 8, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Leo Burnett Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Leo Burnett (LB Malaysia) today signed a cooperation agreement with Xiamen University Malaysia (XMUM), a renowned Chinese university in Malaysia.

The award-winning creative agency under Publicis One Malaysia announced that the agreement aims to foster and promote a collaborative learning culture between professional practice and academia that is mutually beneficial for both parties.

CEO of Leo Burnett Malaysia Tan Kien Eng and XMUM Assistant Professor and Programme Coordinator of Advertising Dr Wang Changsong were present to sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the XMUM Campus in Sepang today.

Under this strategic collaboration, LB Malaysia will be working closely with XMUM to inspire and further enhance their advertising students’ learning experience in their respective fields.