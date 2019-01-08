Azmin: Politicians with merit can be appointed to head GLCs

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks during opening ceremony of the new Amcham office at Faber Imperial Court in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today said politicians who are qualified can be appointed to head government-linked companies (GLCs), despite Pakatan Harapan’s promise to stop such practise in its election manifesto.

The PKR deputy president, however, did say that priority must first be given to non-politically involved individuals.

“In my opinion, we did agree to not have political rewards in any GLCs, but this is not in the context that a politician cannot hold any positions.

“This is because there are politicians from among accountants, engineers, architects, who can contribute to the development of a GLC.

“However, I agree that we have to give priority to professionals first, but if there are those in the political fray who have merit based on their skills and qualifications, it can be considered. Just not a priority,” Azmin told reporters after officiating the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) here.

