PH govt openness a plus to economy, says Munir Majid

Tan Sri Munir Majid said the government could enumerate the impact of its transparent policy. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The open approach policy adopted by the Pakatan Harapan government is a plus to the economy, said CIMB ASEAN Research Institute (CARI) Chairman Tan Sri Munir Majid.

He said, if the government could enumerate the impact of its transparent policy, it would provide a feel good factor to the country’s economy.

"Now, our government is talking about having open tenders and reducing corruption dramatically, but no numbers came out from this, as this (open approach policy) will create an impact," he told reporters after chairing a briefing on ASEAN Solutions for Investment, Services and Trade (ASSIST) platform today.

He also concurred with remarks made by the deputy minister of International Trade and Industry Dr Ong Kian Ming yesterday that Malaysia would not enter into recession.

Everybody in Malaysia said Munir, should be objective about the economy and treat certain things as a challenge.

"Sometimes, we forget about the real economy. For the real economy to take place, it takes time to have an impact and the fact is that foreign economic investment is still strong, but how do we make it stronger," he said.

As Asean faces mounting domestic and external challenges, he urged efforts on its economic integration to be expedited to compensate impacts from US trade protectionism policy and the tariffs war between Washington and Beijing.

"We need to integrate more through the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which now becoming more crucial and important to us,” he added. — Bernama