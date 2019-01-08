Blow to SRAM as head coach Genever quits

Coach Peter Genever’s last day of duty with Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia will be Feb 28, 2019. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) have suffered a major blow after national head coach Peter Genever tendered his resignation.

SRAM coaching director Maj (Rtd) S. Maniam said in a statement today that the 45-year-old Englishman’s last day of duty would be Feb 28.

Maniam revealed that Genever, who has been with the national team for seven years, had formed a special rapport with the senior players and also earned the respect of all the players in the squad.

“His fellow coaches speak highly of him and he is always there to lend a helping hand,” Maniam said.

“I find Peter to be meticulous and explicit when conveying his messages at all training sessions. He is easy to work with, cooperative and extremely knowledgeable. SRAM and the coaching wing, in particular, will sorely miss him.”

He said Genever not only offered to train the coach who will be replacing him until his last day at work but also to look after national players travelling to the United Kingdom for training or playing purposes.

Genever, meanwhile, thanked the various parties, including SRAM, the National Sports Council and National Sports Institute for giving him their undivided support and opportunities in training the national players.

Genever has played a pivotal role in guiding several present and former national players, including the retired Mohd Azlan Iskandar and current national number two Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan, to various successes at the international level. — Bernama