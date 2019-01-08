Azmin says not privy to details of WSJ’s report on 1MDB, deals

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said he is not privy to details of Wall Street Journal’s latest report alleging that China had, in 2016, offered to bailout 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) in return for lucrative stakes in railway and pipeline projects.

“I am not privy to those documents because when they raided (Datuk Seri) Najib (Razak)’s premises and houses, the documents were (already) in the possession of the authorities.”

“And, since the chargers are pending in court, we should not pre-judge or make any comments on that,” he said when asked on the news report here today.

However, Azmin said the issue must be looked into.

“The whole process must be transparent and I think that (is the) position taken by the new government”, he added.”

He said the Pakatan Harapan government had given a clear message to all parties, including foreign countries, that it would ensure transparency and accountability.

“We need the support of foreign countries to assist the current government in all investigation that is pending now (with regards to 1MDB)”, he said.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal, in its review of the minutes from a series of previously undisclosed meetings, had reported that senior Chinese leaders had offered in 2016 to help bail out a Malaysian government fund in return for lucrative stakes in railway and pipeline projects under its ‘One Belt, One Road’ programme of building infrastructure abroad.

And, within months, Najib signed US$34 billion (RM139.8 billion) in rail, pipeline and other deals with Chinese state companies, to be funded by Chinese banks and built by Chinese workers. — Bernama