Julie’s expects 5-10pc contribution from e-commerce sales

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Julie’s Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, the manufacturer of Julie’s biscuits, expects its e-commerce sales to contribute about five to 10 per cent to the company’s total sales this year.

Director Sai Tzy Horng said since the company had only recently joined e-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee last year, it would take some time to gauge the performance of its e-commerce market.

“It is still at the infancy stage but with Lazada and Shopee’s support, we hope it will continue to be on an uptrend.

“Consumers can also find our flagship store online on the e-commerce platforms,” he told reporters at the launch of the company’s “What’s Your Love Letter” campaign here today.

Sai said the company also planned to gradually revitalise its brand for a fresher look and better taste.

“The plans include improving packaging design and increasing the variety of flavours of selected products.

“We also want to deepen our roots to strengthen our brand and expand our presence in the country as well as other key existing markets such as Thailand, China and Singapore,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the company would be embarking on a promotional roadshow from Jan 11 to Feb 3 for the “What’s Your Love Letter” campaign, involving 53 selected locations in Peninsular Malaysia.

The campaign also includes a contest which offers 15 winners RM1,000 worth of reunion dinner vouchers each.

Julie’s currently exports to 85 countries including in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. — Bernama