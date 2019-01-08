Northern Lions hope to roar louder with Holland as technical director

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Perlis Football Association (PFA) have sounded an early warning of their intentions to their rivals with the appointment of Welshman Matt Holland as technical director.

The Northern Lions, through their latest Facebook posting, announced that the 30-year-old, who used to coach several countries in Europe, the United States, India, Thailand, Australia as well as Malaysia’s National Football Development Programme (NFDP), would spearhead Perlis’ mission to shine in this year’s Premier League campaign.

The former Swansea City academy player, who used to coach the NFDP from 2014-2015, was assistant coach to Thailand’s Division One team Port FC in 2015 and India’s Super League club Bengaluru FC in 2016.

Swansea now play in England’s second tier, the Championships.

Holland was also the technical director of Thailand’s Division One side Buriram United from 2016-2018.

“He also holds the AFC Pro Licence coaching badge and it is hoped that with is impressive background, he can help Perlis to perform well in the 2019 Malaysia League (M-League) campaign,” said PFA. — Bernama