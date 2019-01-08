Murdered PKR man had been active in community programmes, says assemblyman

SHAH ALAM, Jan 8 — M. Thiyahu, 30, who was stabbed at the Nilam Sari Flats, Section 7 here Monday night, had played an active role in assisting the Indian youth community in the area.

Anggerik state assemblyman, Mohd Najwan Halimi said Thiyahu, a former Shah Alam Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) candidate in the recent PKR election continued to assist in programmes for the Indian community, although he lost in the election.

“I appointed him as coordinator for the Indian community here (Section 7) because he had leadership qualities and was enthusiastic and committed to helping the community.

“... and he performed well as coordinator of the programmes held for the Indian community here. He also went out of his way to reach out to the less fortunate such as the poor and single mothers who needed help,” he told reporters when met at the Shah Alam Hospital Forensic Department here today.

Meanwhile a local resident who wished to remain anonymous said, the housing area had been known as a hot spot for drug trafficking in Section 7, and Thiyahu was determined to change this image.

“Thiyahu had repeatedly reprimanded the people who were peddling drugs here, and this could be the reason why he was attacked last night.

“Yesterday Thiyahu was aware that some people were looking for him as they were upset over his attempts to stop them from selling drugs here.

He said Thiyahu together with his friends were already on standby to meet them at Block 52.

According to him the suspects came with machetes and chased Thiyahu who ran for a 100-metre distance before he fell near Block 53 and was stabbed.

Thiyahu who was seriously injured on the face, back of the head, right hand and both legs, was sent to Shah Alam Hospital by passers-by, but died at about 6.30pm during treatment.

As at noon today, police have arrested four individuals aged between 20 and 25 years, to facilitate investigations. — Bernama