Wan Sazriz appointed CEO of PMB Tijari

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 —Pelaburan Mara Bhd (PMB) has appointed Wan Sazriz Wan Zaid as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of its subsidiary, PMB Tijari Bhd, effective Jan 2, 2019.

PMB in a statement today said Wan Sazriz succeeded Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin who moved up as the acting Group Chief Executive Officer of PMB.

“Wan Sazriz is the right leader for PMB Tijari. His extensive business administration and finance background should help PMB Tijari strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our nationwide sales presence.

“We believe his strong leadership experience will help PMB Tijari focus on its growth process and increased profitability,” Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah said.

Graduated with a Master of Business Administration, majoring in Strategic Management, and Bachelor in Business Administration (Finance) from Universiti Tekonologi Mara, Wan Sazriz has more than 17 years of senior management experience, of which the last four years were with the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit as the Head of Programme, Carve Out and Compete, Financial Services and Special Projects.

He was also previously attached to Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd, Maybank and Citibank. — Bernama