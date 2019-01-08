Perak to produce tourism videos for China market

Perak State Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said the state government will produce 40 videos showcasing the people and products of Perak for distribution in the China market January 8, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 8 — The Perak government will produce 40 promotional tourism videos showcasing products and the people of the state for the China market.

State Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said this would help to counter the lack of information about Perak in China.

“China does not use Google search engines. During our recent familiarisation trip there, we tried checking for information about Perak but it was minimal.

“We need to increase the content hence the decision to have the videos which would be distributed through social media platform there,” he told a press conference which was held to announce the shooting of the videos.

Tan said the state hoped to release the videos by the first quarter of this year.

“The video’s duration will be up to five minutes and we will focus on products famous in Perak and about Perakians such as labu sayong producers,” he explained.

Tan said the move would complement the state’s plans to have direct flight from Ipoh to Guangzhou, China.

“We are in the final lap of preparation. We are confident the flight will take off by first quarter of this year,” he added.

Tan also said local traders should embrace cashless payments, which is now increasingly popular among Chinese tourists.

“Chinese tourists prefer to use e-payment when shopping,” he said, claiming that tourists from China are not spending in Perak due to the lack of cashless payment availability.

“We will engage traders to encourage them to provide e-payment,” he added.