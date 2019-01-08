Shahidan’s sexual assault case postponed to Feb 25

The sexual assault case involving Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was postponed to February 25 due to Shahidan’s health condition. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KANGAR, Jan 8 — The sexual assault case involving former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, which was fixed for mention today, was postponed to February 25 due to Shahidan’s health condition.

His lawyer, Thalia Rohaina Abdul Latiff, said Shahidan was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital yesterday.

She said Kangar Sessions Court judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad also fixed February 18 for submission of documents.

Shahidan, who is Arau Member of Parliament, was charged with sexually assaulting a girl, aged 15 years and seven months, by touching her arm in a vehicle at the compound of Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium here at about 11.30pm on October 20 last year.

The charge, under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, provides and imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty. — Bernama