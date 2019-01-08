Anwar: Sultan Muhammad V allowed democracy to thrive

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim greets Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Malaysians, especially PKR members, hold in high esteem the service of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong as it had, among others, given ample room for the democratic system in the country to thrive well, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said all the people were shocked and saddened by the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan of Kelantan, as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Indeed, Tuanku is synonymous with benevolence and cordiality, and has given ample room for the growth of the democratic system in Malaysia by ensuring the first ever change of government in Malaysia took place in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“In my personal capacity and on behalf of my family, we convey our gratitude to Tuanku for having expedited the process of (my) pardon under Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution soon after the 14th general election,” he said in a statement. Anwar was released from prison on May 16 after getting a full pardon from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Anwar said he prayed for Sultan Muhammad V to be blessed with good health and for his continuing reign as the Sultan of Kelantan.

Sultan Muhammad V stepped down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong last Sunday, the first Malaysian head of state to do so. His Majesty had served as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong since December 13, 2016. — Bernama