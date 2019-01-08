Bursa remains lower at mid-afternoon

The market appears to be directionless and Bursa Malaysia is unable to emerge from slightly negative territory. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Bursa Malaysia remained marginally lower at mid-afternoon today, on lack of market moving catalysts.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.95 points easier at 1,677.22 from yesterday's close of 1,679.17 after opening 6.55 points higher at 1,685.72.

Losers led gainers 396 to 293 while 364 counters were unchanged, 814 untraded and 22 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.55 billion shares worth RM1.06 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB gained one sen each to RM9.47 and RM5.65, respectively, Petronas Chemicals rose eight sen to RM9.01, IHH Healthcare added four sen to RM5.60, Hong Leong Bank was flat at RM20.60, Public Bank eased two sen to RM24.68 and TNB fell four sen to RM13.90.

Of actives, both Gagasan Nadi Cergas and Sapura Energy perked one sen to 31 sen and 29.5 sen, respectively while Bumi Armada inched up half-a-sen to 15.5 sen, Hubline was flat at five sen but AirAsia X slipped 1.5 sen to 29 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 9.58 points to 11,489.64, the FBMT 100 Index was 9.69 points lower at 11,390.66 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 31.91 points to 11,407.93.

The FBM Ace narrowed by 47.52 points to 4,347.10 and the FBM 70 rose 3.62 points to 13,171.77.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index improved 7.46 points to 17,367.02, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.42 of-a-point lower at 164.83 but the Plantation Index was 15.34 points better at 6,963.93. — Bernama