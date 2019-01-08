Application to reinstate Najib, seven others in PI Bala suit to be heard March 29

Besides Najib, the seven others are Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Najib's siblings — Datuk Ahmad Johari and Datuk Mohd Nazim, counsel Tan Sri Cecil Abraham, Sunil Abraham, Arulampalam Mariampillai and commissioner of oaths Zainal Abidin Muhayat. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — The High Court today set March 29 to hear an application by businessman J. Deepak to reinstate the names of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and seven others as the third party in a suit filed by the family of private investigator, the late P. Balasubramaniam.



Lawyer K. Vinod, representing Deepak, said his client, who was named a defendant in the suit, had served a third party notice to all the individuals concerned last year for their names to be reinstated in the suit.



Besides Najib, the seven others are Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Najib's siblings — Datuk Ahmad Johari and Datuk Mohd Nazim, counsel Tan Sri Cecil Abraham, Sunil Abraham, Arulampalam Mariampillai and commissioner of oaths Zainal Abidin Muhayat.



Vinod said the eight individuals had been named defendants in the suit, but had filed to strike out the suit filed by Balasubramaniam’s widow, A. Santamil Selvi and their three children.



“In July last year, the Court of Appeal allowed their appeal to strike out the suit, but now, we want to bring all of them in again as defendants to share the liability, losses or financial burden (arising in the suit), “ he told reporters after the case management which was held in the chambers of Judge Datuk Azimah Omar today.

On July 23, 2017, Santamil Selvi and her three children – B. Kishen, B. Menaga and B. Reeshi, filed a second lawsuit on behalf of Balasubramaniam against the nine individuals, including Deepak.



Balasubramaniam, also known as PI Bala, was the key witness in the murder trial involving Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006.



PI Bala died of a heart attack on March 15, 2013, a few weeks after returning from India.



In the statement of claim, Santamil Selvi and her children claimed that they had to move to India in exile due to the second statutory declaration made by Bala over the murder of the Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu and said they stayed in India for 56 months from July 4, 2008.



Santamil Selvi and her children are seeking RM840,000 in damages, including the rental of an apartment in Chennai, India, school fees and the loss of income as a kindergarten teacher, housing loan, transportation cost, general and special damages and costs.



On Jan 30 last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court rejected the applications by the eight defendants to strike out the second lawsuit filed by Santamil Selvi. However, they succeeded in their appeal at the Court of Appeal to set aside the High Court ruling. — Bernama