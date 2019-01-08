Heart aid machine now part of emergency response at Stesen Sentral

An emergency response officer places the AED device in the stand on the second floor of Stesen Sentral Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A new programme has started at Stesen Sentral Kuala Lumpur to help commuters should their hearts suddenly stop beating unexpectedly.

Besides training Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) staff members in emergency response, a hospital, Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL) today donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

MRCB is developer of the station.

The collaboration involves training 35 MRCB staff members and setting up a 24-hour emergency response team at the station.

In the event of a cardiac emergency, members of the public can alert team members where they will proceed to help the patient.

For the uninitiated, AED is a life-saving portable device that delivers electric shocks to the heart to regulate heartbeat and allow normal rhythm to resume in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.

The handing over ceremony of the machine was held at the transit hub from CVSKL chairman Tan Sri Dr Yahya Awang to MRCB Group managing director Mohd Imran Mohamad Salim.

Also present to witness the hand over was MRCB chief corporate officer Amarjit Chhina.

CVSKL chairman Tan Sri Dr Yahya Awang (3rd from left) presents the AED machine to MRCB Group managing director Mohd Imran Mohamad Salim. Looking on is MRCB chief corporate officer Amarjit Chhina. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Commending the initiative, Dr Yahya said he was glad that the hospital was marking the beginning of 2019 with a joint corporate social responsibility effort with MRCB and in particular, Stesen Sentral Kuala Lumpur.

“We believe our collaboration will increase the chances of survival for those who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest at the busy transit hub.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Amarjit said the collaboration reflected its commitment to provide comprehensive facilities combined with an emphasis on safety for the 200,000 commuters that pass through the station every day.

“The joint effort will enable our employees to respond and provide first aid heart care in emergency situations before the medical professionals take over,” Amarjit added.

Moving forward, Dr Yahya hinted that the hospital would be donating more AED devices to selected buildings and public areas in an effort to equip more premises with the first aid device for heart complications.

Commenting on the device, Dr Yahya said AED was designed to be intuitive and once it is turned on, it would guide the user through the proper steps to save the patient.