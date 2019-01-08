Health Ministry eyes smoke-free universities next

No-smoking signs are seen at an eatery in Putrajaya January 3, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — The Health Ministry announced plans today to prohibit smoking in all universities in the country this year, following a similar ban in restaurants.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the proposal for both public and private tertiary education institutions comes after smoking was banned in Parliament last year and at eateries, including open-air establishments, since January 1.

“Next, we will look into schools and universities,” Dr Noor Hisham told reporters.

“We’ll look into it this year.”

MORE TO COME