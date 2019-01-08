Internet can empower people, says Gobind

Gobind said the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) pilot project was the ministry’s first step towards connecting people across the country. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

JASIN, Jan 8 — Connectivity among the people through the Internet medium can empower people to a better life, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

He said the Internet now played a role in changing the pattern of important fields such as education, the economy and medicine towards empowering people and the world population globally.

Hence, he said, the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) pilot project here was the first step of the ministry to connect the people across the country by providing high-speed and quality broadband services.

“We have a lot of work to do, and we have a lot of catching up to do; I'm very committed to ensuring that we achieve (these) in the months to come. If we can connect all Malaysians via the Internet, I am sure we can empower our people,” he told a press conference here.

Earlier, Gobind launched the NFCP pilot project. Also present were Melaka Communications, Multimedia, Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Kerk Chee Yee; Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie; Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman (MCMC) Al-Ishsal Ishak and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang. — Bernama