After maggots, AirAsia boss raises stink over beehive at KLIA2

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes today took to social media today to highlight an apparent bee infestation at Terminal 2 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) in Sepang.

He posted the same picture of a large black-coloured mass on the external ledge outside a window of the airport building on his Facebook and Twitter accounts and mockingly asked if the new Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) chief executive Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin was doing anything about it.

“Now we have bees in KLIA2. We got maggots, rats and now bees. Maybe a zoo or KLIA2 honey. Could be new income which could reduce airport tax.

“Jokes aside this is dangerous for my passengers and my staff. Will the non-communicative new CEO solve this?” the airline tycoon asked.

Fernandes’ comment comes a month after AirAsia head of communications Mohd Aziz Laikar Ali posted a video of a maggot-infested rubbish bin at the same terminal last December 24 that went viral and prompted a police probe initially but appears to have been dropped.

Another video showing a rat in the airport’s passenger lounge on December 31 was also widely shared.

MAHB and AirAsia have been disputing since last year over the passenger service charge at KLIA2 which was imposed at the start of the year.

AirAsia has refused to collect RM73 per passenger and instead has been collecting the RM50 pre-increase rate, protesting it is unfair to do so since the main terminal KLIA is more equipped than KLIA2.