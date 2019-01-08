Loke insists Cameron Highlands visit not linked to poll

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at Prasarana headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke maintained that his visit yesterday to Cameron Highlands was unrelated to the parliamentary by-election that is due to take place there on January 26.

Loke was responding to criticism by electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 against him and other elected Pakatan Harapan (PH) representatives over increased visits to the constituency ahead of the by-election.

Yesterday, Loke pre-empted the criticism by saying he had barred the PH candidate from being present and asked today how his presence was improper.

“What did we abuse? Did we give them any sweetener? Did we give any promise?

“It cannot be just because of the by-election we stop all our activities and stop our work,” said Loke, who is also DAP’s national organising secretary.

Loke explained the people relied on elected representatives throughout the year to assist them with their issues, and said he would continue to perform his duties notwithstanding the criticism this might draw.

“We cannot wait for another month after all the election process to only start solving their problems.

“People expect us to solve their problems from time to time,” he said.

Yesterday, Loke explained that his visit to Cameron Highlands was arranged before the by-election was announced.

DAP’s M. Manogaran is contesting the by-election triggered by the disqualification of MIC’s Datuk C. Sivarraajh due to vote buying.