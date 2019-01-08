Four including woman remanded over PKR man’s murder

he police said M. Thiyaru was stabbed by three men who were armed with machetes on the ground floor of the PKNS Flat, Jalan Plumbum at Section 7 in Shah Alam yesterday. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The police have arrested four people including one woman to assist investigations into the murder yesterday of a PKR member in Shah Alam yesterday.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat said the suspects aged between 20 and 25 were detained yesterday and brought to the Magistrates Court this morning for a remand application.

“They were all picked up around Shah Alam and Klang area and a seven-days remand was obtained starting today,” he said.

Yesterday, M. Thiyahu, 30, was slashed by at least three men with machetes at the PKNS Flat in Jalan Plumbum, Section 7 at around 5pm.

He sustained serious head and body injuries and died while receiving treatment at the Shah Alam Hospital.

Have you seen Ozziram M. Devan? If you have any info on his whereabouts, contact investigating officer ASP K. Vignesh Kumar at 03-55202222. — Picture courtesy of Selangor police

Police earlier said the attackers arrived at the flats in a silver Proton Waja. Thiyahu was brought to the hospital by people around the area after the attack.

The police have yet to establish the motive of the murder and are still hunting another suspect identified as Ozziram M. Devan, 25, with a last known address in Taman Karupiah, Padang Jawa in Klang.

Fadzil said those with information can contact investigating officer ASP K. Vignesh Kumar at 03-55202222.

Yesterday, Kota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi, confirmed that the victim had been a candidate for a PKR Youth post at the Shah Alam branch during the recent party polls, adding he was a dedicated party member.