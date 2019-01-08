Bursa on the back foot at mid-day

In range bound trading, Bursa Malaysia ends the morning session slightly down. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session marginally lower on lack of catalysts.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.63 points to 1,677.54 from yesterday's close of 1,679.17.

The key index moved between 1,674.43 and 1,686.37 in morning trade, after opening 6.55 points higher at 1,685.72.

Market breadth was negative with 381 losers to 277 gainers while 329 counters were unchanged, 880 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.36 billion shares worth RM824.33 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.47, Petronas Chemicals rose seven sen to RM9, CIMB increased four sen to RM5.68, IHH Healthcare improved five sen to RM5.61, Public Bank fell four sen to RM24.66 and TNB eased six sen to RM13.88.

Of actives, Ace Market debutant Gagasan Nadi Cergas was 1.5 sen higher at 31.5 sen, Bumi Armada and Sapura Energy edged up half-a-sen to 15.5 sen and 29 sen respectively and AirAsia X shed two sen to 28.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 6.2 points to 11,493.02, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 6.21 points to 11,394.14 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 27.04 points to 11,412.8.

The FBM Ace Index shed 43.19 points to 4,351.43 but the FBM 70 expanded 13.3 points to 13,181.45.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index went up 12.39 points to 17,371.95, the Plantation Index added 27.02 points to 6,975.61, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.28 point higher at 164.69. — Bernama