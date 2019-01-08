Rohingya duo remanded for bribing cop

The two suspects were alleged to have offered a bribe of RM85 to a policeman. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Two Rohingya men, both holders of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR ) are in remand for two days for allegedly bribing a policeman.

The remand order was issued by Assistant Registrar, Special Remand Court of the Seremban Court, Mas Azmimin Ahmad , following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to MACC, the two suspects, comprising a motorcyclist and his pillion rider, aged 22 and 26, were alleged to have offered a bribe of RM85 to a policeman after the motorcyclist was found riding the motorcycle without a valid licence. — Bernama