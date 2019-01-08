Fiji Water Girl gets her ‘Golden Globes’

The woman in blue has since been identified as model Kelleth Cuthbert. — Picture from Instagram/kellethcuthbert

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — The Fiji Water Girl, an overnight viral sensation from the Golden Globes, has received her “award” from E! News.

In a video posted on Instagram, the entertainment news outlet cheekily crowned her the winner of Best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet for her “role” in Fiji Water Girl.

The outlet was also among the first to tweet about her presence on the red carpet, calmly photobombing some of the celebrities.



In the video, Cuthbert is seen holding a Fiji water bottle and dressed in the blue gown that she wore during the awards ceremony.

She launches into a “thank you” speech that includes hunky actor Richard Madden (“For giving me my start”), Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans (“For allowing me the space for me to have my best angle”) and Nicole Kidman (“I have always wanted to work with you, so thank you”).

Cuthbert also thanks “water” saying: “If these celebs weren’t so thirsty, I wouldn’t have been able to serve the way that I did. My performance would not have been possible without you.”

Social media accounts have already been created under the moniker.

In an interview with Glamour, Cuthbert is identified as a 30-something model and actress from Toronto but currently living in Los Angeles.

Modelling was initially a side gig while she worked as a social worker in Canada and specialised in mental health and addiction counselling.

She told Glamour that she found the whole experience hilarious, albeit being confused and overwhelmed with the attention.



“I do love a good meme, so I think it’s incredibly ironic and funny that I’m one now,” she is quoted as saying.

“The first meme of 2019, apparently! My husband is laughing very hard about all of this.”

“This is something I would go viral for. I feel like I’ve been photobombing people since I was a kid.”

She added that a report that alleged she said the photobombing moves were “calculated” was not true.



"I never said that. I just stand where I’m told, wherever there is an opening,” she told Glamour.