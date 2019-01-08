Guan Eng: Political appointments at regulators fine but not GLCs

Lim speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya January 8, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said his party disagreed with political appointees at government-linked corporations, adding that these should be limited to regulatory bodies.

However, he conceded that special circumstances may justify a deviation from, but did not elaborate.

“Our rule is no GLC, but (for) regulatory bodies, it’s okay. If you are appointed to a regulatory body, that is alright, but not GLC... unless there are very special circumstances.

On complaints that several Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) members have been placed in GLCs, he said he needed to verify these first.

The Pakatan Harapan government removed political appointees from the previous Barisan Nasional administration in a cull after winning the general election while many others also left of their own accord.

Since then, PH has made several such appointments including National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PPBM), Mara Corporation chairman Akhramsyah Sanusi (PPBM), and National Kenaf and Tobacco Board chairman Wan Rahim Wan Abdullah (Amanah).