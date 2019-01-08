Govt nearly ran out of money under BN, finance minister says

Lim Guan Eng addresses a press conference at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya January 8, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Lim Guan Eng today disclosed that the federal government was just over a month shy of running out of funds when its accounts were closed on November 15, 2017 by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

The finance minister said the move to close the government’s accounts early to cut its spending was “unprofessional”.

“The reason I was told why they had closed it earlier is to make sure they keep it within deficit budget. If they continued, they will run out of funds.

“This is an unprofessional method of cutting down as the whole government would grind to a stop,” he told a press conference at the Finance Ministry here.

MORE TO COME