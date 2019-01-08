Bursa turns lower at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia takes a negative turn at mid-morning with the selling of heavyweights. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today, with the key index trending lower following selling activities in heavyweights led by Malaysia Airports and Top Glove Corporation.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.63 points to 1,676.54 from yesterday's close of 1,679.17. The local bourse opened 6.55 points higher at 1,685.72.

Market breadth turned negative with 340 losers to 237 gainers, while 305 counters were unchanged, 985 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.07 billion shares worth RM534.47 million.

Among heavyweights, Malaysia Airports fell eight sen to RM7.92, Top Glove declined 20 sen to RM5.10, AMMB Holdings was six sen lower at RM4.52 and Dialog Group eased nine sen to RM2.75.

Petronas Chemicals rose seven sen to RM9, CIMB gained five sen to RM5.69, IHH Healthcare went up four sen to RM5.60 and Axiata added three sen to RM3.84.

Of actives, Ace Market debutant Gagasan Nadi Cergas and Sapura Energy both increased one sen to 31 sen and 29.5 sen respectively, Permaju Industries edged up half-a-sen to 35.5 sen, Bumi Armada was flat at 15 sen and AirAsia X was down by two sen at 28.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 15.22 points to 11,484.0, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 15.1 points to 11,385.25 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 36.47 points to 11,403.37.

The FBM Ace Index was 39.55 points easier at 4,355.07, and the FBM 70 was marginally lower by six points at 13,162.15.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index advanced 18.87 points to 17,378.43, the Plantation Index rose 12.52 points to 6,961.11, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.61 point to 165.02. — Bernama