Umno man says protest against Cisco Asean still on today

Tech firm Cisco Asean today announced that the Malaysian man accused of insulting the monarchy is no longer its employee. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Umno will proceed with its protest against tech firm Cisco Asean at KL Sentral here this afternoon until it sees proof that Eric Liew, the man it accused of insulting the monarchy, is no longer an employee.

Selangor Umno Youth deputy chief Amin Mohd Shukor said he is aware of Cisco Asean’s clarification that Liew was no longer an employee on its Facebook page, but insisted the company provide proof.

“We will push Cisco Asean to give an official response with all the proper letters,” he told Malay Mail when contacted about its planned protest scheduled outside Menara One Central at 1.30pm.

Amin also said he is aware that there are two companies with the Cisco name: Cisco Asean and Cisco (M) Sdn Bhd.

“Yup, I know two different entities that’s why we are pressuring Cisco to issue an official statement on this matter. So far, Cisco Malaysia has not given a response.”

He added that the global Cisco Group will be viewed negatively until it clears the doubts concerning Liew’s employment.

Upset Malaysians took to social media yesterday raining scorn on and calling for action against a man identified as Eric Liew for his crass comment following the sudden abdication of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 6.

Online sleuths pinned him as an employee of Cisco Asean and triggered an avalanche of comments on its Facebook page, demanding his sacking.

Liew has since admitted to making a “rude comment” and apologised for it, without indicating his employment. He has also since deactivated his Facebook account.

In an early morning Facebook post on its page today, Cisco Asean said Liew was no longer with the company as it sought to distance itself from the uproar.

Amin and several other Umno Youth members had gone to the office of Cisco Systems Malaysia, demanding action against Liew.