Put your face on schoolbags? Only if you belong to a boyband, Yeoh tells PPBM rep

Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli said today the schoolbags he had ordered from China for students in his constituency were meant to feature a sketch, not an actual picture of his face. — Picture via Twitter/Initial: FA

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — DAP MP Hannah Yeoh disagreed today with Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli’s move to print his face on schoolbags distributed to students in his constituency.

In a jocular tweet, the deputy minister of women, family and community development said such a practice is only acceptable if one is famous... say, a teen heartthrob.

“Only if you are part of a famous boyband for e.g. NKOTB for my generation,” the Segambut MP said.

Attached to her tweet was a Malay Mail article yesterday with the title: “Nothing wrong with putting my face on schoolbags, says Jeram rep”.

NKOTB is the initials of New Kids on the Block, an American boyband that ruled the charts in late 1980s, before disbanding in 1994.

The band made up of brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood reunited in 2008.

Yesterday, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Mohd Shaid reportedly said the bags were meant to feature a sketch, not an actual picture of his face.

However, media reports also quoted the lawmaker as saying that he saw nothing wrong with printing his visage on the red bags, despite public criticism.

Shaid reportedly ordered 1,000 school bags from China featuring his face and name, and gave them to students at Chinese and Tamil schools in Jeram.

The practice is similar to how elected Umno representatives regularly plaster their images on items that they hand out as aid to their constituents.