Camila Cabello helps L’Oreal Paris launch new time-saving conditioner line

Camila Cabello poses backstage at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California October 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 8 — Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, Amber Heard and Aja Naomi King have teamed up with L’Oreal Paris to celebrate impatience when it comes to haircare.

The beauty giant has recruited four of its most famous ambassadors to help launch its new “L’Oréal Paris Elvive Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioner” line, which claims to offer a rapid solution for damaged hair. The new trio of products — dubbed the “Elvive Total Repair 5 Rapid Reviver”, the “Elvive Extraordinary Oil Rapid Reviver” and “Elvive Colour Vibrancy Rapid Reviver” — feature a unique blend of 20 per cent damage repairing serum with tailored ingredients for what the brand claims is an instantly transformative nourishing effect on the hair.

“We are excited to launch Elvive Rapid Revivers with Camila who with a demanding tour schedule and busy lifestyle understands the value of making every second count,” said Anne Marie Nelson-Bogle, senior vice president marketing, L’Oreal Paris USA, in a statement. “Backed by 15 years of research and offering better, faster care to fit women’s increasingly busy lifestyles, the conditioners give women one less thing to wait for.”

The theme of time is explored by each of the women in the collection’s campaign, which is dubbed “#StopWaiting”.

“When I stopped being silent I found my voice,” Heard explains in a #StopWaiting video posted to her Instagram stories.

“When I stopped waiting for others to believe in me I found the confidence to believe in myself and pursue my dreams,” King offers. In a statement, brand ambassador Cabello says: “I’m learning to trust my instincts more and more and follow my heart. Believe in yourself and stop waiting to go after what you truly want.” — AFP-Relaxnews