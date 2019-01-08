In Penang, MACC nabs state director for abuse involving RM45,472

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a government department director for its investigation into a RM45,472 graft case.

The Penang director of the National Unity and Integrity Department was detained at 8.10am today.

He is suspected of abusing his position to propose his offspring’s company to the EDU Kids system tender committee to run the state’s unity nursery class system worth RM45,472.

The 58-year-old will be investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for using his position to obtain gratification.

He will be brought to the Magistrates Court at 2pm today to be remanded.

MORE TO COME