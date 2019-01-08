Gesaffelstein teases collaboration with The Weeknd

French techno DJ Gesaffelstein performing at the Black rave at the Brooklyn Hangar warehouse in New York November 15, 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — French DJ Gesaffelstein has shared a short clip of a track called Lost in the Fire that will feature The Weeknd.

Mike Lévy aka Gesaffelstein took to Facebook to share the 11-second teaser, which was also posted to YouTube. Over the short snippet, we hear only instrumentals, with no vocals coming in and no obvious signs of The Weeknd’s involvement other than an appearance in the video.

The DJ and the R&B singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, previously collaborated on two 2018 tracks that appeared on The Weeknd’s EP My Dear Melancholy.

In November, the French producer released a track of his own titled Return, the same month The Weeknd revealed during a Toronto concert that he has a full-length album on the way. Gesaffelstein is set to release an album, Hyperion, in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews