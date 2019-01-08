The Strokes, Florence and the Machine to headline Governors Ball

The Governors Ball 2019 lineup. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 8 — The lineup has been announced for the 2019 Governors Ball in New York, with the Strokes, Tyler the Creator and Florence and the Machine in the headlining spots.

The Governors Ball Music Festival will be held on Randall’s Island in New York City from May 31 to June 2.

On Friday, May 31, Tyler the Creator will headline a day that also features Lil Wayne, Brockhampton, Jorja Smith and Blood Orange, among many other acts. Florence and the Machine are in the headlining spot the following day, whose schedule also includes Major Lazer, the 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Zhu and Vince Staples.

The festival wraps up on Sunday with a headlining performance by the Strokes, who are joined on the day’s program by Nas, Sza, Lily Allen and Charli XCX, among many more.

The star-studded lineup followed an equally esteemed roster of performers in 2018, when Eminem, Travis Scott, James Blake and Jack White all graced the stage.

General admission tickets are currently available at US$275 (RM1,131) via www.governorsballmusicfestival.com for the three-day festival, a price that is valid just for the day of the lineup announcement (through 11:59pm EST on Monday). — AFP-Relaxnews